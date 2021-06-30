To The Daily Sun,
This seems to be a recurring problem, every few years our nursing home is in some kind of crisis and is in danger of closing down. In the past 20 years this has happened four times that I can remember for various reasons. This time it is a staffing crisis.
The shortage of nursing professionals has been a problem for a long time now. This is not a recent development and has been predicted for many years. What has the management of the Belknap County Nursing Home done to be proactive to mitigate this crisis? It is only a crisis because the management has allowed the situation to continue to crisis level. Isn’t the job of management to manage?
The problem in our county nursing home has been and continues to be poor leadership and bad management. This has been the problem all along and nothing has changed. The county administrator is supposed to be on top of things like this but she has again proven to be completely incompetent. I asked this question years ago; How is it that a person with little experience and no credentials was awarded the top management position in county government? She didn’t even come close to meeting the minimum qualifications set down in the job description. I never got an answer to this and I think we the people deserve one. She clearly has a history of bad decision making or burying her head in the sand hoping that problems will go away.
BCNH is going to have a very difficult time attracting nursing professionals because of the reputation that this facility has, that is one of not being a good place to work. Most nursing professionals I know have a high degree of dedication, compassion, willingness to work hard and a good work ethic. These qualities mean nothing to the management of BCNH. I know this to be true. But if you want proof after the last crisis the unrepresented employees of BCNH decided they needed union representation to protect them from management. They saw that the State Employees Association union was a joke of a union so they joined the Teamsters, a real union who will protect their rights. Who ever heard of nursing home employees represented by the Teamsters?
So why are we having problems with the nursing home again? Because the commissioners continue to protect an unqualified and incompetent person in the most important position in the organization? Why?
The first law of economics is supply and demand. Anytime demand is greater than supply prices will rise. If we need to pay nurses more than we need to raise the revenue to do so. If that means that everyone's property taxes need to go up a little than so be it. Just tell it like it is at least its honest. But before that let’s clear out the bad management and start fresh with someone qualified and competent.
Gordon Blais
Meredith
