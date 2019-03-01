To The Daily Sun,
The February 26 edition of The Laconia Daily Sun contained three separate items that relate in ironic ways. First is the article in the Lakes Region Tax Preparer Directory section with the title, "Americans shocked by impact of new tax law." Why are they shocked? Those shocked must have been fooled by Trump’s promise of $4,000 in pay raises or bonuses for the average American (which hasn’t happened) and/or they weren’t paying attention to the changes in withholding rules which may have increased their take-home a little but reduced or eliminated their refund.
More to the point, according to Americans for Tax Fairness, only 4 percent of Americans have actually benefited from any kind of bonus or wage hike, because corporations are using their tax windfall for stock buy-backs and top executive salary increases.
Second is the opinion column of Mr. Meade titled, "The Coming Crisis," where once again our nation’s critical social network (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid) is vilified for the growing national debt while ignoring the impact of the massive tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy and increased spending on the military — all increasing the national debt. The scenario is: Enact a corporate and high-end tax cut and then blame Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for a larger national debt. This is a well known and obvious Republican playbook tactic, one that unfortunately many Americans are fooled by time and time again.
Lastly is an advertisement for prescription drugs from an apparent Canadian company. This ad shines a light on the sad truth that this administration and Republicans prefer tax cuts for the for-profit health care and pharmaceutical corporations at the expense of average Americans. Trump continues to try and undermine the ACA. His desired tactics, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would cause millions of American to lose health coverage and dramatically raise premiums each year for the next decade. All this, while Trump pays only lip service to the disgraceful pricing practices of the for-profit health care and pharmaceutical corporations causing people to seek relief in Canada and elsewhere.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
1. Record numbers of people are working now thanks to tax cuts for business, wages are up, and the government is collecting more in tax revenue than ever before. We have a spending problem.
2. Most anyone who is working is paying less taxes than they did before. We're getting 6 times as much back than we did last year.
3. Sure we have problems with health care and drug prices, and the Trump administration has plans to bring them down. the ACA [Obama Care] has driven many healthcare professionals to seek their fortunes elsewhere. But the democrats will fight to the death to keep it.
