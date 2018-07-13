To The Daily Sun,
This week, the New Hampshire Supreme Court declared that, despite its purpose to restrict the rights of young eligible voters, HB-1264 is constitutional. The bill is nothing more than a modern-day poll tax which disproportionately targets the liberal voting bloc of college students, making it harder for them to vote, even though they are legally allowed. And while Democrats have been stalwart opponents to any bill that would threaten our state’s electoral integrity, Governor Sununu and the New Hampshire Republicans are clearly inclined to pass a bill that would disenfranchise young people, because it will help them win elections. This isn’t that surprising given the long Republican tradition of suppressing the votes of their opponents, but it’s disappointing and frightening to see Republican politicians like Sununu so willing to follow the increasingly radical party line.
Poll taxes have a particular historical significance in this country. These taxes were implemented throughout the Southern United States to prevent recently emancipated slaves and poor white individuals from casting their ballots. In effect, these measures disenfranchised these groups who did not have the means to pay for the tax. Through calculated exclusionary measures, and at the expense of vulnerable populations, politicians of the late 19th and early 20th Century vastly improved their chances of achieving their political goals that often only benefitted them and their cronies.
The historical connotation of the poll tax is immoral and should give our elected officials pause for its passage. And while this bill is not racially motivated, HB-1264 is nonetheless anti-democratic and will function similarly in that it will prevent certain individuals from casting ballots due to financial constraints.
Betty Ann Abbott
Gilmanton IW
