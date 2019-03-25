To The Daily Sun,
Gary Manson's letter on climate change ended with, "It's been pretty much an old fashioned winter". That isn't even close to the truth. The winter of 2019 was the wettest U..S winter on record. See (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/06/winter-weather-usa-slogged-through-wettest-winter-ever-recorded/3083767002/).
Last week, NOAA issued widespread flood warnings due to the unusually wet winter, spring storms, and possible nightmare flooding scenarios. See article,"'Unprecedented' Spring Flood Season to Put 200 Million People in the U.S. at Risk, NOAA Warns", at (http://time.com/5556563/unprecedented-flooding-spring-outlook-noaa/).
Mr. Manson also tried, "Carbon promotes photosynthesis and lets plants thrive but Al Gore sits and makes millions of dollars by saying carbon is bad." Mr. Manson is unaware that excessive atmospheric carbon causes plants to produce less essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and zinc, as the added stimulus goes to the growth of indigestible cellulose and carbohydrates, simple and complex. That means bigger plants with fewer nutrients. Empty calories. One has to eat more unnecessary carbohydrates to get basic nutrition. That means more obesity, too.
Field tests around the world have found this to be true. It is a threat to global nutrition. See (https://www.forbes.com/sites/fionamcmillan/2018/05/27/rising-co2-is-reducing-the-nutritional-value-of-our-food/#6dcd75a85133). Two billion people on Earth are at risk for iron, zinc, and other nutrient deficiencies. The CDC has stated that, "Deficiencies in micronutrients such as iron, iodine, vitamin A, folate, and zinc can have devastating consequences. At least half of children worldwide ages six months to five years suffer from one or more micronutrient deficiency, and globally more than two billion people are affected." Increasing levels of atmospheric Carbon will only exacerbate these problems.
I also want to share some things about volcanoes. Carbon from volcanoes is very minimal at the levels we are accustomed to in this present period, compared to anthropogenic CO2. Less than 1 percent. In volcanic eruptions, carbon's heat-trapping qualities are temporarily nullified by the sulphate particulates and other sun blocking compounds and then cause temporary atmospheric cooling. They then fall back on us, causing acid rain and significant health problems. To be sure, the anti-science crowd also fought legislation for emissions scrubbers at coal plants and for banning fluorocarbons which damage the protective envelope of the atmosphere. The good news is that about 50 coal plants have closed in the last two years. As Fortune magazine put it, "More coal-fired power plants closed during Trump’s first two years in office than during Barack Obama’s entire first term, according to Reuters." Simply put, coal can't compete with natural gas, nukes, or renewables. Another newsworthy fact is that each year since 2015, more electric capacity comes online in the U.S. from renewables than from fossil fuels. Winning!
Scientific American Magazine stated, "According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the world's volcanoes, both on land and undersea, generate about 200 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, while our automotive and industrial activities cause some 24 billion tons of CO2 emissions every year worldwide." That is eight-tenths of one-percent of the carbon humans put into the atmosphere. Eight-tenths! In other words, volcanic activity would have to increase 120-fold to match humanity's carbon output.
For those who want to understand actual climate science, junk climate science, right-wing conspiracy theories, and the psychology of climate denial, you can take this free online course named MAKING SENSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE DENIAL from Australia National University at (https://www.edx.org/course/making-sense-of-climate-science-denial-2). You will learn about the amazing research regarding the past, present, and future. You'll learn about the various climate feedback loops that affect us and could run amok. You will enjoy dozens of video lectures and interviews with climatologists, quizzes, tests and other challenges to your scientific knowledge.
James Veverka
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.