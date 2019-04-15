To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and praise the efforts of the Belmont Police Department and the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department for their participation and coordination of a very special program.
GOOD MORNING BELMONT is an outreach program designed to protect our seniors through a very simple process of checking in with the police department by making a phone call at designated times every single day of the week. If the call is not received within the assigned time, the police will call you and, if you do not answer, the police will come to your home to check on your wellbeing.
I understand this is a relatively new program, but it has given me enormous comfort, knowing that help will come if I can’t make the call.
I would encourage any senior in Belmont that may be alone and struggling with the advances of age and all the challenges that come with it, to participate in this remarkable program. I recently had the benefit of having had the police department call my house — within minutes beyond the designated time — to check on me. Now that’s a good response rate that gives me great peace of mind knowing that this program does, indeed, work.
Hopefully, other communities will establish such a program for the safety of their seniors.
Betty O’Donnell
Belmont
