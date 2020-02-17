To The Daily Sun,
Gilford voters, on March 10, we will be electing town officials. It’s time to elect a new candidate for the position of selectman. Denise Gonyer is that new candidate.
Many of you know her from the decades of work, and care, as the prior town clerk. She has worked hard for our town since she was a teenager. She knows the current Gilford rules and policies by heart. Those that know Denise know she always tries to do what is best for Gilford. She cares, and above all else, she is fair. Denise is also a woman who will listen and look into issues rather than gather facts second-hand.
She has sat on many committees during her career, the Glendale Committee, president of the State of New Hampshire Town Clerks Association. She has supported Health and Wellness, Safety, Vital Records, Trustees of Trust Funds and Cemetery Trustees whenever help was needed. She has helped many of us with registration concerns and followed the laws of our state.
It’s time for change. It is time for someone who can devote time to residents, officials, employees, and visitors by actively listening to concerns and then following through. She won’t be a “no-show”. You won’t see her signs in the town rights of way or public property. She only posts with property owners’ permission, and that says it all.
It’s time to elect Denise Gonyer. Caring and Fair. Please consider her for the office of selectman. Thank you, and hope to see you at the polls! VOTE GONYER SELECTMAN, Keep Gilford Great!
Dee Chitty
Gilford
