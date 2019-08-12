To The Daily Sun,
In the early part of 2008, probably a Saturday morning, I was doing our grocery shopping at Hannaford’s supermarket when I almost ran into the cart pushed by good friends, Barbara and Jerry Milligan. The Milligan kids grew up with our children, went to school together, played on rec teams together, a couple of which Jerry and I coached together. Then, standing there with shoppers all around us, Jerry calmly asked me if our fledgling Nate Babcock Scholarship Fund could use an infusion of money! After I picked myself off the floor, I very quickly said “Yes,” and a beautiful relationship between the Milligan Memorial Golf Tournament and the Nathan J. Babcock Scholarship Fund began. I probably forgot half of my groceries, as I was so excited to hurry home and tell my wife, Virginia, the great news.
Now, 12 years later, the Milligan Family has decided it is time to end the annual golf tournament and focus more on family, with the final hole played on Monday, July 22. In those 12 years, the Milligan family, through the golf tournament held every July, has donated to the Nathan J. Babcock Memorial Scholarship Fund ... are you ready for this? ... over $140,000. That’s right! Over $140,000 to help local students further their post-secondary education. Pretty darn amazing, if you ask me.
Adding that to the monies we received from the Francoeur/Babcock Basketball Tournament and some additional private donations, the total number Nate Babcock Scholarships given over the same 12 year period is 140. Yes, 140 scholarships given over the last 12 years in Nate’s memory, and almost completely due to the generosity of the Milligan family and the annual Daniel’s Electric Milligan Golf Tournament.
There are no words that can express the gratitude and thankfulness we feel for all the Milligan family has done in our son’s memory and for all the kids they have helped move forward to post-secondary pursuits. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and from all our family members who understand and appreciate what your involvement has meant to our scholarship program.
A special shout-out to Tom Milligan, who took over the organizing the tournament from his parents a few years ago. You were magnificent! Now is the time for family; you have truly earned it.
Thank you to Barbara Milligan, Jerry Milligan, Tom Milligan, Katie Milligan, and Michelle Milligan Baron, for helping us complete our mission.
Jim and Virginia Babcock
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.