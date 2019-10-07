To The Daily Sun,
When I read the letter from Paula Trombi (Oct. 3) I was gob-smacked.
After discounting the possibility that the writer was a time traveler from the Middle Ages, I have to assume she is a disciple of fascism, communism, Castroism, or some other despotic form of government. Apparently she has never heard of the due process of law and the presumption of innocence.
The Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, realized that it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for someone to prove their innocence when accused of wrong-doing, and from this country's inception the law has required that the accuser/prosecutor had the burden of proving someone's guilt.
She needs to take a civics class. And God forbid that, with her attitude, she should ever be empaneled on a jury. Terrifying!
D. M. Williamson
Laconia
