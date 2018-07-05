To The Daily Sun,
I thank Bruce Miller and Dick Bordwell for their letter (July 3) regarding the city's WOW Trail. They raised a couple of points that are central to any discussion of the trail's future and I take this opportunity to weigh-in.
First, it is far from "obvious" that the $100,000 (approximate) the State of N.H. annually receives in rent from the Plymouth & Lincoln Railroad company for the track that runs from Northfield to Lincoln would disappear if the rails were pulled up from Lakeport Square to Weirs Beach in favor of an expanded WOW Trail. The tourist railroad pays 10 percent of its ticket receipts to the state. If it sells no tickets along a portion of the rented corridor, the state gets no rent. And we all know there is no regular passenger service between Northfield and Lakeport.
Further, I would guess that the amount of ticket revenue realized for the current excursions between Weirs Beach and Lakeport represents a small fraction of the railroad's overall income. I cannot speak for the WOW Trail board but I think supporters would be happy to make up for any loss of "rent" to the state. It would not be much.
Second, the gentlemen from South Down Shores and Long Bay suggest an alternative WOW Trail route could be found to connect Lakeport to Weirs Beach and, then on to Meredith — one that doesn't require the use of the existing railroad corridor. No doubt they are right. But that is not the point.
The goal — I should say, my goal — is not to build a recreation trail that connects one end of Laconia to the other for the sake of doing just that. Rather, the goal is to build the ultimate trail. One that will be an incredible amenity for residents and a marquee tourist attraction for visitors because it will offer stunning views of our lakes as well as the exercise opportunity we all could use.
To that end, we could not be luckier than to have a publicly-owned corridor that runs all along the shore of Paugus Bay and then opens up to a picture-perfect view of Weirs Beach and Lake Winnipesaukee. We just have to have foresight to put that right-of-way to its highest and best use.
Finally, I offer one prediction: If the WOW Trail gets expanded as envisioned, it won't be long before real estate ads for homes located near the trail are boasting of easy access to one of our state's grandest attractions.
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.