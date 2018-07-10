To The Daily Sun,
A few days have passed since July 4th. I have sent similar letters in the past, but I felt it appropriate to send one again. The Center Harbor July 4th celebration was once again a wonderful testament that reflects all that is good about us. Starting with the foot races in the morning, continuing with a parade in the afternoon and ending with a glorious concert and fireworks display, the Celebration salutes our great country and is a wonderful example of pure Americana.
Congratulations must go out to all involved in this special day. The great morning and afternoon events led into a concert by the award winning and Grammy-nominated Center Harbor Town Band, under the homemade baton of Maestro Carlos Martinez, along with a special performance by soloist Jodi Katz, a Manchester, N.H. native and 10 year member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and a terrific fireworks display capping off a joyous day of celebration.
These events just don’t suddenly happen. Careful planning is necessary every step of the way. Budgets are drawn up and modified. Presentations follow to various town boards, culminating in a positive vote at Town Meeting. I want to publicly thank Sandy Frost, director of Parks and Recreation, for the many hours of work putting the day together, to Harry Viens, chairman, along with the Board of Selectmen for their continued support, and to Town Meeting members for their positive vote to help make a special day like July 4th possible.
Special thanks go out to the Maestro Carlos Martinez, for the tireless effort he puts forth making the celebration so special. From conducting this outstanding Town Band, serving as emcee, writing and printing music, making sure the band has enough water on a hot day, et cetera, Carlos turns another concert into a truly unique experience.
This has been at times a difficult year for America. Some people have questioned who we are. The answer was apparent just before the concert finale on July 4th. A 50/50 raffle was held throughout the concert seeking to raise money for the restoration of the Center Harbor Town House. The winner was announced just prior to the finale. He could have walked away with $1,100 for winning the raffle. He instead chose to donate his winnings back to the community. That generosity answers the question. We are all Americans, and we care. Let it be said that on July 4, 2018, the Town of Center Harbor had a glorious Celebration. A Celebration for US!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
