To The Daily Sun,

My name is Glenn Frederick, and I’m running for the town of Sanbornton Selectboard. My decision to run is based on my first priority and one that I believe I share with most of your readers: preserving the rural character of the town by protecting its open space and agricultural legacy. I am also committed to the safety and welfare of our community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.