My name is Glenn Frederick, and I’m running for the town of Sanbornton Selectboard. My decision to run is based on my first priority and one that I believe I share with most of your readers: preserving the rural character of the town by protecting its open space and agricultural legacy. I am also committed to the safety and welfare of our community.
My vision is to support initiatives that maintain our small-town character while progressing in a fiscally responsible manner. Part of my vision is to ensure that we maintain experienced staffing levels in both fire and police departments through sound fiscal policy. I fully support Article 5 in the warrant which creates two full-time firefighter/EMS positions. These positions are critical to the safety and welfare of our community.
My wife and I moved to Sanbornton in 2016, and are both life-long New Hampshire residents. We have three adult children, and have been married for 35 years. Prior to moving to Sanbornton, we lived in southern NH. For 22 years, I have worked as a field representative for an automobile manufacturer supporting the retail sales efforts and wholesale financing needs of our franchised dealer network.
Having served on the Sanbornton Zoning Board of Adjustment, I have learned that what our community values the most is decision-making that preserves Sanbornton’s small-town character while maintaining its rural and natural environment. It has been a great pleasure and privilege to serve alongside the dedicated and passionate board members.
The town of Sanbornton is fortunate to have such dedicated and passionate residents who share the vision and importance of preserving our town’s character while steering our community forward during these challenging economic times.
I ask for residents' support and vote on March 14.
