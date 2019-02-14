To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to Rick Green for a thought-provoking article in today's paper. One thing in particular rankles with regard to Sheriff Moyer: he ran on the platform of being a working sheriff and complained as soon as a temporary personnel shortage led to him serving some subpoenas.
Also, the inimitable county administrator, Deb Shackett, allowed that hearing criticism of the practice of retirees from one government unit then going to work for another government entity makes her skin crawl. I have sometimes wondered exactly what it would take to make her skin crawl and am pleased to know the answer.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
