To The Daily Sun,
I do not believe that residency should be a requirement for a municipal/city employee. Using this to exclude applicants can significantly limit the pool of qualified applicants for positions that have certain technical or professional requirements, as well exclude qualified applicants from a position that needs to be filled rapidly before a candidate can decide if it is possible to move their family to the area.
I do however suggest that if a employee lives in the city in which he or she is employed by, then a incentive salary differential of some sort be given to that employee as they are directly contributing tax dollars to support their salary and may possibly contribute to the community in the other ways that have been noted in the recent press coverage regarding the Laconia FD/EMS service contract issues.
Richard Cappello
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.