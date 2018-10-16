To The Daily Sun,
Please consider reelecting Senator Bob Guida to the NH State Senate. Bob is the most utterly dedicated individual I know. He is a take charge individual and knows how to motivate men. Bob was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps after graduating in the top 10 of his Naval Academy Class at Annapolis, Maryland. He graduated from the Marine Corps Basic School at Quantico, and proceeded to train as an aviator at the Naval flight school Pensacola and qualified as Fighter pilot flying off aircraft carriers.
Bob is a Ronald Reagan Republican and powerful speaker who does not believe in growing government and spending money needlessly. His conservative affiliations indicate that he is against raising taxes, an income or sales tax. He is a fiscal conservative and believes in small government. He embraces the thoughts of the Founding Fathers and believes in assisting Veterans.
Bob believes this State has a rendezvous with destiny. He believes in preserving the best of this State and Nation for our children. Guida sees this nation descending into turmoil, torn by the War in Afghanistan, Iraq, and now Syria, deep racial divide, national debt, drug use and sexual revolution. Yet he is super optimistic about our future. He remembers the assassinated president John F. Kennedy shot in 1963. He hates communism. He knows the enemy sits in Moscow and Beijing.
Bob is married to a warm, feminine, gracious and intelligent former Navy Nurse.
Bob has traveled the world as a commercial airline pilot. He wants to grow the NH economy and is dedicated to politics. He believes government should be built on the principles of integrity, honesty, and trust. Bob remembers two decades of the Vietnam war which ended in 1975 with the surrender of Saigon.
We must support Bob Guida’s candidacy for Senator.
The opposing party offers us nothing new but a revamp and reissue of what we have been hearing from them for the last forty years.
Guida sees the vast potential of this state. He has a powerful new vision for this State and says, “There is no substitute for victory.” He believes in cutting the tax rate and pledges NO INCOME TAX. One of his hero’s is president Calvin Coolidge “a man who got things done in a quiet way.” Guida has a first- rate intellect and has a stunning ability to recollect the most minute facts. He presents himself as a humble man, a simple man with concert pianist skills. He has a strong belief in God and a deep spirituality. His world revolves around his conservative ideals. He rarely gets annoyed or angry. He is savvy gentle but tough and always cordial. Bob has three grown children. He is utterly inspirational, dedicated and believes that “when the going gets tough the tough get going.” He wants to sow in this state the foundation for future prosperity and knows that education is a top priority and supports public kindergarten.
Senator Guida has deep convictions, and intellectual integrity. He is dignified and self assured. He is an expert in State finance. He knows and understands the political dynamics of the State. He recognizes the failures of the modern age and wants breathable air, drinkable water and an efficient transportation network. He believes in pursuing the right policies. He is down on “primitive level slogans and jingoistic ideological inspiration.” He is a man of unimpeachable integrity, eloquent and brilliant with deep convictions and love for New Hampshire. VOTE BOB GUIDA
Richard Juve
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.