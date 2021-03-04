To The Daily Sun,
Article 25 on Belmont’s town ballot calls for reducing the Conservation Commission’s land use change tax revenues from 100 percent to 50 percent. Additionally, the Budget Committee and Select Board recommend cutting the Conservation Commission’s 2021 budget by 46 percent from $24,198 to $13,742.
These funds are used by the Conservation Commission to purchase, conserve, and protect natural areas such as the Tioga Conservation Area, Jeff Marden Town Forest, Sanborn Farm, Pop’s Woods, and the Rail Trail. In some years the Belmont Conservation Commission receives quite a bit in land use change taxes, in other years next to nothing. Available parcels in need of protection are customarily large and expensive.
It seems particularly shortsighted to decrease funding for conservation lands now, just as environmental issues and COVID-19 are fueling an out-migration from urban to rural settings. New Hampshire is a magnet state for those wanting a healthier, safer, cleaner way of life – with cheaper housing and no income tax. NH, currently listed as the second most livable state by both U.S. News and World Report and USA Today, is seeing an influx of new residents. Conservation land protects the rural environment we love and also attracts and retains newcomers. Luckily, there is enough land for both development and conservation.
A top goal of Belmont’s 2002 Master Plan was to preserve the rural character of Belmont. To do so, more, not less, land needs to be put into conservation to further protect Belmont’s water bodies, aquifer, view sheds, wildlife habitats, forests, and agricultural land. The Society for the Protection of NH Forests has asked every NH community to protect 25 percent of their land by 2025. To date, Belmont has protected 5.8 percent.
For many, the bottom line is concern about increased property taxes. In fact, conservation lands actually save money for both property owners and towns. Building more homes may mean more short-term tax monies for the town, but it also means more costs, such as schools, roads, fire and police. Taxes go up when these additional costs exceed revenues, as usually happens. Luckily, undeveloped land does not demand schooling and uses minimal town services! Finally, the Trust for Public Land has found that every $1 invested in New Hampshire land conservation returns $11 in economic value.
Please vote NO on Article 25 to protect Belmont’s natural resources and rural character, to stabilize taxes, and to help our local economy.
Ginger Wells-Kay
Belmont
