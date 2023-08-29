To The Daily Sun,

Belmont American Legion Post 58 has befriended five Afghan evacuees. These men supported our country in the Afghanistan war, arriving here during the 2021 Kabul airlift. Last summer, Post 58 hosted a Silver Lake fishing trip for them. This summer, Legionnaires hosted a cookout in their honor at the Belmont Pavilion. Eighteen Legion members and spouses attended. The evacuees were accompanied by Kathy Van Engelen, advocate and ESL teacher from the Good Shepherd Lutheran/St. James Episcopal resettlement support team.

