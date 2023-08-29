Belmont American Legion Post 58 has befriended five Afghan evacuees. These men supported our country in the Afghanistan war, arriving here during the 2021 Kabul airlift. Last summer, Post 58 hosted a Silver Lake fishing trip for them. This summer, Legionnaires hosted a cookout in their honor at the Belmont Pavilion. Eighteen Legion members and spouses attended. The evacuees were accompanied by Kathy Van Engelen, advocate and ESL teacher from the Good Shepherd Lutheran/St. James Episcopal resettlement support team.
The grill went nonstop and picnic food was abundant. Afghan pastries were made for the men and they shared three Afghan specialty dishes. Later, they visited the Belmont Covered Bridge and Tioga River. Finally, they received fishing licenses, poles, and tackle boxes with lures and gear — their faces lit up with smiles.
Currently employed full time and working six days a week, the men struggle for permanent residency. Our government has not made it easy for them. In June 2023, the national American Legion again urged passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act, reintroduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “This Act would provide our Afghan allies with safe haven in the United States, where they can rebuild their lives and continue to contribute to our country ... America’s veterans served with Afghans for two decades in Afghanistan ... They risked their lives to help us and made significant contributions to our mission.”
The act would allow Afghan evacuees to apply for permanent legal residency after undergoing additional vetting. Please consider writing advocacy letters to our U.S. Congress members.
We deeply thank Belmont Post 58 for supporting their Afghan brothers-in-arms and the Afghan evacuees for their courage in supporting America.
