To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton should be run by ELECTED selectmen, no town manager needed.
The words “Town Manager” have been flying around town with the thought of renaming the town administrator as town manager.
Let’s ensure the Selectmen we elect ALWAYS run this town. Since the words “Town Manager” are flying around lately, I figured I would advise all the difference between a town manager (who basically is the single entity to run the town) vs. a town administrator (who assists the selectmen in their duties).
A town manager is a HIRED position, whereas we ELECT three selectmen (should be five) to run the town for us. No one single person should EVER have the ability to make all the key decisions for our town. Can you imagine the disaster that would be?
The selectmen can let a town administrator go at any time (it’s an “at will” position) vs. a town manager that can only be let go if the selectmen have a “just cause” to do so .... Please go to this link from the N.H. Municipal Association website to see what the differences are between a town manager and a town administrator … it will open your eyes: https://tinyurl.com/rnp73k5.
Ron O’Connor Jr.
Gilmanton
