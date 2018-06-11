To The Daily Sun,
So, what does it mean to exercise democracy by casting a vote in Gilmanton these days? Well, based on recent activities by Selectmen Marshall Bishop and Stephen McWhinnie, not a whole lot. And this is why:
On March 13, Gilmanton residents voted on (among other articles) Article 31. The Article passed 548 to 267. The article's wording was clear: The Board Of Selectmen would no longer appoint Planning Board members, but instead, members would be voted in at the March election.
Pretty cut and dry. However, during the March 26 selectmen's meeting a motion to appoint a member to the board was made by McWhinnie and seconded by Bishop (minutes, lines 203 and 204). One resident attending the meeting, a former selectman, stated, "You can't do that!" "Yes we can," countered McWhinnie (lines 207-209). And the matter, according to the minutes anyway, was dropped.
At the April 2 Selectmen's meeting the issue again was raised, this time by a representative of the Planning Board, who shared that after the Planning Board had sought out legal counsel, it was determined the Board of Selectman should not be appointing board members, and that the Planning Board had a system in place to cover the appointments until next election (lines 22-26). That information fell on deaf ears, with Mcwhinnie, stating, "three legal counsels have been consulted regarding this, and the Board Of Selectman can appoint" (lines 27 & 28).
So let's put this into perspective: Gilmanton residents live in America. America is a democracy. A cornerstone of our democracy is the vote. In March, 548 Gilmanton voters cast their ballots saying they did not want a certain activity performed by the Board Of Selectmen any longer. Less than a month later, two selectmen (allegedly familiar with the concept of democracy) do it anyway. But this gets even better: Notice that one lawyer wasn't enough? Even two didn't do it! No, these two, so determined to retaliate against Planning Board members for the stand they took against selectman Bishop's restaurant (i.e. see minutes 4/23 lines 101-105), seek out a third lawyer. Three lawyers? So not only do the 548 voters get their vote stepped on, they ended up, with their tax dollars, paying these lawyers to do it. Wonderful.
If I were a lawyer, I would be clamoring to get in line to litigate one of the many current misadventures — with more sure to come — as Mcwhinnie and Bishop continue to forge ahead with their blind and misguided initiatives.
As a foot-note to all of this I would think one of these three "mystery" lawyers should draft a letter of explanation as to why 548 votes, legally cast, were summarily flushed down the toilet. It should then be posted at Town Hall and on the town's website; there are 548 inquiring minds very anxious to read it.
Al Blake
Gilmanton
Man you really need to get new targets and topics.
