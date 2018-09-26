To The Daily Sun,
In the kingdom of Gilmanton not all the news was about the King's comments. The always scheming Bishop was up to no good — building a permanent, portable outhouse on his estate.
Ladies attending functions at the estate and vineyard had told the Bishop they were tired of the portable outhouses. Without a building permit, the Bishop built a luxurious two seater. This was a welcome addition at jousting events and lavish dinners.
For years and years the peasants have wanted such a structure, but had been told it was not allowed. Seeing that the Bishop had built one, and said he did not need a permit, the peasants thought they could have one too! The Kingdom's Supreme Court met last week and said that only the Bishop's outhouse would be considered for a variance. A sitting judge was asked if this would set a precedence for outhouses in the lake district? One judge said, "NO." The Bishop's outhouse is the only one to be considered.
The question remains, why can't a peasant have one of those permanent portable outhouses. The answer may be that only a Bishop can have one.
The peasants without outhouses for their ladies, still having to enter the rear of the castle, still without all the knights to protect them, continue toiling in the fields to pay their taxes. To be continued.
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
(1) comment
Grow up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.