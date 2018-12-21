To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton, it’s time. Come one, come all.
Now is the time to find the truth on where our town’s money is going straight from the source. The 2018 budget voting was clearly disregarded by two members of the Board of Selectman. Let’s hope 2019 is the year of positive, effective change we need.
Please attend the upcoming Gilmanton Budget Committee public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. regarding the proposed town budget. The meeting will be held at the Gilmanton Town Hall, upstairs. The snow date will be Thursday, Jan. 3.
It’s time to take our town back. Refuse to be silenced.
Amy Brown
Gilmanton
