To The Daily Sun,
Gilda’s Club New Hampshire would like to thank everyone who helped make our inaugural Dragon Boat Festival a splashing success — our captains and their incredible teams, our business and organizations sponsors and supporters, the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the city of Laconia, our volunteers, and the many beach, boardwalk, and boating spectators.
Thanks to the generosity of the Lakes Region community, Gilda’s Club New Hampshire raised over $37,000 to help move us closer to our goal of opening a space for those affected by cancer. With New Hampshire projected in 2021 to have 9,560 new cancer cases and an estimated 2,840 cancer deaths, more than ever, individuals, families, children, friends, and co-workers impacted by cancer need the services that a Gilda’s Club offers — support groups, educational and healthy lifestyle programs, children’s events, social connections and networking (with others who have faced or are currently facing similar challenges), cancer information and referrals — all at no charge.
If you’d like more information about Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, visit our website gildasclubnh.org.
And if you’re interested in becoming a member of Gilda’s Club as a volunteer, simply email us at info@gildasclubnh.org.
And mark your calendars ... the dragons will return in Sept. 2022.
Scott J. Kalicki, Executive Director
Patricia Anderson, Board President
