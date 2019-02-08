To The Daily Sun,
Let's expose the total BS that surrounds Democrat's latest FANTASY "Medicare for all" by simply looking at "current Medicare."
Current Medicare is as BANKRUPT in the TRILLIONS as far as the human eye can see. Democrats now want to copy one hilariously, bankrupt program that covers a small percent of the population and offer it to EVERYONE (so we can quadruple the BANKRUPTCY), promising it will fix everything. Yelling the same lying, BS FDR did 75 years ago that produced the current, gigantic Medicare bankruptcy highlighted by record INEQUALITY every step of the way, to this very day — no matter the explosion in both the size and cost of government shoved in our face by and up our backside by the Democratic Party.
The people who have a SURE CURE FANTASY FLOAT, like something for the Rose Bowl parade, every four years in hope of electing some con-man to high office in the image of FDR — the greatest con-man in American history.
Is that what you want voters? BIGGER, BROADER, more SPECTACULAR BANKRUPTCY for your KIDS to suffer under? Why the hell are so many Americans in love with con-men in the image of FDR, Obama, and Bernie Sanders? People think there is some FREE LUNCH when there is none, nor has their ever been, or will there ever be. Getting elected now simply requires BIGGER FREE LUNCH PROMISES. It's 1945 all over again.
By the way, we want to offer the "Medicare for all" to people who missed the small requirement to have had 40 YEARS of payroll deductions taken from them and their employer, reducing their living standards every day as the price of ADMISSION to current Medicare. Lets also note the average retired couple on Medicare is still getting screwed over being forced to pay thousands per year in continued Medicare costs deducted from their Social Security checks no matter how meager they are. While they also pay for Medicare gap converge, plus more costs for prescription plans as well, as deductibles for Medicare annually and co-pays for medications.
Medicare is the biggest BANKRUPTING, CON-JOB BOONDOGGLE in history. Now DEMOCRATS scream everybody ought to have this DISASTER promising it will fix everything. It isn't climate change that threatens your life. Its your refusal to THINK. That will kill you far sooner. The death panels of Europe are headed for America. Along with 6-month wait times for care with government employees lying about service and wait times to get bonuses all while your health care will be delivered with the same efficiency, precision and cost control the post office displays. I am not running for office. I can tell you THE TRUTH. Your dream of a FREE lunch will kill you faster than anything else I can think of.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(1) comment
Knew it was this writer even before I got to the name——Cap Lock Tony.
