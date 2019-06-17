To The Daily Sun,
Sanbornton’s Old Home Day will be on Saturday, July 20, starting with Sanbornton Historical Society’s tasty pancake breakfast from 8 – 10 at Lane Tavern. Much will unfold, as in past years, but with some changes. Brad Crosby’s cribbage tournament at the Fire Station will start at 9 and end with prizes. We’ll again see Wildlife Encounters, a favorite of all ages. Bands? yes! Parade route is slightly different. Conservation Commission completed a path between the school parking lot and library field, making the trip from parking lot to the festivities easier. We’ll again have the donated services of Sant Bani School’s bus and First Student, Tilton’s, bus — but people parking at the school can walk directly on the new path into the field.
This year’s co-chairs are Justin Barriault and Terry Rasp. Grita Olmstead and I, past co-chairs, will still have work to do — first putting up save-the-date banners. Grita will be at the information booth with programs and T-shirt sales. I’m rounding up cakes for the ice cream and cake in Old Town Hall. With this letter I’m asking for cakes, please — if I haven’t reached you, and you’d like to bake your favorite cake, we would appreciate it. Cakes need to be at Old Town Hall at 9 a.m. that Saturday. Sheryl Anderson will again frosting-letter them with “Celebrate Sanbornton.” Call me at 934-6486 to donate a cake, and thank you for supporting Old Home Day.
Lynn Chong
Sanbornton
