To The Daily Sun,
If you go swimming in the ocean on the 4th of July, you probably won't notice that sea level is only one eighth of an inch higher than it was last year. But one eighth of an inch spread over all the water bodies on this planet adds up to a lot of water. This water is coming from ice that's melting on land, from the Antarctic, Greenland, and the calving of glaciers. It's not ice melting in water, like the ice in a glass of water that does not cause the water level to rise when it melts. It's like ice above a glass of water, melting into it, causing it to overflow.
There's also the phenomenon of 'feedback' — as ice on snow-covered land melts, the sun sees areas of black, which attracts more heat, which causes more melting, etc.
This and other climate concerns are discussed at local chapters of the Citizens' Climate Lobby, a non-partisan national organization. The chapter I'm in meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at 16 Highland St., in Plymouth, near the center of town. To find a chapter near you, click citizensclimatelobby.org.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
