To The Daily Sun,
Vote Peter Brunette for Belknap County Commissioner
Peter Brunette is the perfect candidate for the position of Belknap County Commissioner. He has the knowledge and skills to fulfill the role, a great record of public service, he will stand with you, with the people. I have worked in the same department as Peter for decades and know him to be a dedicated lawyer who fights for individuals and families, a committed volunteer providing service to the community, and a person for whom public service is second nature. Peter will always be there for you, your family, and your community, he will do what needs to be done in order to make county government work well for everyone. Please vote for Peter Brunette for Belknap County Commissioner, if he is elected, you will like the results.
Germano Martins
Hooksett
