To The Daily Sun,
In the Jan. 16 Laconia Daily Sun there was an article discussing the city councilors' approach to the proposal to host the Ironman Triathlon in August. Councilors had lots of question prior to considering approval. Contrast that to the approach to last summer's Motorcycle Week. At least two city leaders expressed the view that they were not sure if they had the authority to approve or disapprove Motorcycle Week. No doubt Motorcycle Week is bigger and involves more days than the triathlon. Maybe the same due diligence is needed. In addition to all the rest, there will likely be COVID decisions to be made in June and August.
I would like to see both events happen. Just looking for a little more hands-on from the city leaders.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
