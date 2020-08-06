To The Daily Sun,
Laconia's Motorcycle Week is scheduled to begin on August 22. The event has always been good for Laconia and the area. But, I think not this year. June 2021 sounds like a safer time. I am thinking vaccine. The intent of our officials is good. The timing is bad.
Most of us can recite the man-made Covid disasters around the country: Florida beaches, Ozark swimming pools, Georgia summer camps, Covid parties,and sports teams come to mind. Good people will ride into the area, maybe carrying a virus and maybe not. The virus could be more virulent than the one already here. That same good person could go back to his/her home to their children and parents with a virus that was encountered here.
At the same time that officials, including the (Motorcycle Week) association, are trying to control things, other local officials are trying to open schools. Timing could not be worse. We all are talking about distancing, masks, sanitizing stations, etc. All that will go out the window. Nothing is really enforceable. We are simply rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
You can name who might be at risk, that would be the visitors, local hospitality and health care workers, retail workers,fire and police.
The Association talks about the legacy of Bike Week. Could everyone agree on moving forward to June 2021? The legacy would be enhanced if we avoid a virus uprising. In addition, our children and grandchildren will be safer at school. I suggest that the Association and the city rethink the date. As a post script, I would like to thank the Harley-Davidson dealership in Meredith for its decision regarding vendors at their place.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.