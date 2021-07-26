To The Daily Sun,
Robert W. Malone, M.D., M.S. is the discoverer of in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and the inventor of mRNA vaccines. (rwmalonemd.com/about-us)
Google-owned YouTube deleted a posting of a podcast during which he discussed his concerns and findings. Tucker Carlson noted, Dr. Robert Malone is "the single most qualified" expert on mRNA vaccines, but that the Big Tech companies are asserting themselves as more informed than him on the topic.
“I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines," Dr. Malone said, pointing to the fact the vaccines are not formally approved but instead being administered under Emergency Use Authorization. (foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-mrna-vaccine-inventor)
And so it has been going, once thought, twice mistaken. So many think, believe or just accept that those in position of authority know what is best, are more informed, honest even. We are further mistaken that what we read is true, such that those controlling the means of disseminating what we read allow for only factual information be presented. And yet someone of Robert W. Malone’s caliber is silenced for speaking the truth.
Why? Is it that the very same people who when taking the oath of office to uphold the “Constitution” haven’t even read it? To them what matters is to be in office, stay in office, as some until the day they die? Seeing their person and position sacrosanct. (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constitution_of_the_United_States)
What is sacrosanct are rights protected by the Ninth Amendment that are not specified, they are referred to as "unenumerated," The Supreme Court has found that unenumerated rights include such important rights as the right to travel, the right to vote, the right to privacy, and the right to make important decisions about one's health care or body.
The Tenth Amendment (1791) of the Bill of Rights defines the federal government having only those powers specifically granted by the Constitution. Any powers not listed are left to the states or the people. While there is no specific list of what these "reserved powers" may be, the Supreme Court has ruled that laws affecting family relations, commerce within a state's own borders, and local law enforcement activities, are among those specifically reserved to the states or the people.
When will we find the Constitution banned from posting on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the like?
Once we might have thought such wouldn’t be, but then again they never thought they would be held accountable for what they allowed to be posted. (foxbusiness.com/technology/facebook-could-be-held-liable-for-sex-trafficking-platform-court-rules).
Seeing into a kaleidoscope one is looking at something which is real; the pictures presented to us in the last decade or so might be better viewed with the scope laid aside. Instead of seeing one small scene we might be better off looking with both eyes at the whole; then dysfunctional bits of reality reflected seemingly to be everywhere. Our schools are said to be educating, are we not then capable of thinking for ourselves?
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.