To The Daily Sun,
Nothing being said about nothing being said, leaves something to be said about nothing. Perhaps in three hundred words or less. And again next week and after, one might have said quite a bit, which amongst other things is 12 1/2 cents which would be after all "getting one’s two cents worth" in. Though I’m sure others may pay mind to the editorial page, having said something doesn’t require anyone to listen. Or in this case read.
That said, I’d like to say something about nothing being said about what the current administration isn’t saying about what it is doing, after all as elected administrators it is reasonable to expect that they would be informing those whom they work for.
We here in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire are fortunate to have newspapers which serve the interest of the people living here. Though today the world wide web provides instantaneous bits. (remember when it took only hours to download something, well then remember when it would take minutes?) So many today carry "smartphones" which leaves nothing to be downloaded as it seems to always to be there.
As busy as our lives are most wouldn’t be mindful about something not being said as so much is being said one would hardly be mindful that it isn’t.
For those that are there are search engines (searchenginejournal.com/alternative-search-engines/271409) and sites such as Wikipedia that are loaded, as well as thousands of newspapers, magazines, etc. from all about the world available at one’s fingertips or computer.
The days when the family sat quietly near the radio and listened to the president’s fireside chats are hardly a memory; today we’d prefer not to remember. Aside from all being said, we have something to look at that hasn’t been seen – ever: jwst.nasa.gov.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
