To The Daily Sun,
The one line which separates the idea of capitalism and socialism is ownership of the means of production. The writer’s suggested need for a level playing field and socialism’s ability and purpose is to achieve that; and further to state that that is where capitalism should be played needs to step outside into the real world and view what socialism has actually achieved.
If you own and run a business in the U.S., as regulated and taxed as it may be, you own it. This newspaper is an example as it is realizes profit (after taxes, etc.). Most importantly as it exists in a nation which has a constitution which as written limits the government it forms and additionally specifies certain rights it can’t regulate such that the owners are free to print or not what they choose.
As nice sounding as the meaning of socialism may be it still is rooted in common ownership of the means of production. That is where the line is drawn. Most generally the owner has the final say (even with multiple owners final decisions remain with them). In socialism with its idea of common ownership final decisions are not decided by the multitude. Choices may be put before them but those choices are put forward by a specific group or person.
So again the difference lies in decision making. If the individual owner's decision is incorrect the failure is theirs. If the expert and educated designated person choose wrong all suffer (yet they still hold their position). Communism is generally not far behind.
The Chinese Communist Party lead by Deng Xiaoping 40 years ago gave the farmers individual control (ownership still remained with the state) and from that time it began to flourish; just the fact that they allowed the individual to own a portion of their labor (capitalism). In industry the same was given as well, to pursue profits.
National Geographic November 2012 issue, Cuba’s New Now, page 51, at the end of the second paragraph says, “They pretend to pay us and we pretend to work.” Communists not capitalists run that nation.
In the third to the last paragraph at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Soviet_Union#Collapse, Soviet authorities had an almost unwavering belief that man could transcend nature. However, when the authorities had to admit that there were environmental problems in the USSR in the 1980s, they explained the problems in such a way that socialism had not yet been fully developed; pollution in a socialist society was only a temporary anomaly that would have been resolved if socialism had developed.
However one may want to juggle the balls, the individual that made them, owns them and profits from the labor of the performance is more likely happier than the individual that is fenced in by the decisions of the social norms which dictate their performance, without pay or applause. A level playing field is an idea which belongs in the class of the flat earth society; the earth isn’t flat nor is life.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.