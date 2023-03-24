To The Daily Sun,

Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and essential for citizens to have a voice in government. Elected officials must be present at all votes to represent the interests of their constituents and make decisions that can significantly impact their daily lives. The absence of a state representative from a vote can result in inadequate representation, lack of accountability and a slow legislative process.

