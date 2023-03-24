Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and essential for citizens to have a voice in government. Elected officials must be present at all votes to represent the interests of their constituents and make decisions that can significantly impact their daily lives. The absence of a state representative from a vote can result in inadequate representation, lack of accountability and a slow legislative process.
State representatives are responsible for ensuring that their constituents' views accurately reflect their votes. The absence of a state representative on a ballot can lead to a lack of representation for their district and prevent them from fulfilling their duties.
Furthermore, accountability in government is compromised when elected officials are absent from votes. It becomes challenging to hold them accountable for their actions, and their commitment to their constituents is questioned. It also creates confusion, slows down the legislative process, and undermines the effectiveness of government.
The integrity of the democratic process is also at stake when state representatives are absent from votes. It sends the wrong message to constituents, implying that their representative is neglecting their duties and not taking their responsibilities seriously.
State representatives must be present at all votes to ensure our democracy functions appropriately. Constituents must be accurately represented, maintain accountability in government, keep the legislative process moving, and uphold the integrity of the democratic process. State representatives must take their duties seriously and uphold their oaths of office to preserve the democratic values that make our society great. It is disheartening, after inviting Nikki McCarter into my home to talk about my concerns on a recently proposed bill and her assuring me “she will do all her power to adequately represent us,” she neglected to show and cast her vote.
