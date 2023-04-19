I am writing to express my concern about the lack of accommodations for people with limited abilities in our community. It is essential to provide safe, accessible and non-discriminatory infrastructure and leadership to promote inclusion, equity and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Our community may not provide the necessary accommodations to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. The lack of accommodations perpetuates systemic inequities and marginalizes individuals with disabilities. We must take a proactive approach to ensure that all individuals, regardless of ability, have equal access to opportunities and services.
Providing accommodations for people with limited abilities is not only a legal requirement but also the right thing to do to promote equity and social justice. When we create an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all, we encourage a sense of belonging and strengthen social cohesion.
I urge you to immediately address the lack of accommodations for people with limited abilities in our community. Let us work together to create a safe, accessible, and nondiscriminatory environment that promotes inclusion, equity and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
We all age, and with that comes limited ability. I urge readers to write to their representatives to make our community a more accessible place.
