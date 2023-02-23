I wrote a letter on why my electric bill from Eversource is so expensive to The Laconia Daily Sun, Gov. Chris Sununu, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen on Jan. 9.
The Laconia Daily Sun gave me a chance to present the question to their readers. Shaheen stated that she did not have jurisdiction over utility rates. Hassan asked for my patience while she and her staff could reply. I had requested a response from Sununu, but haven’t received one.
Meanwhile, Eversource on Jan. 28 emailed that our electric bill will decrease 10% through July 31. It was increased in 2022 by 111.5%. Does this mean that my electric bill will only be an increase of 101.5%? Remember, Eversource sold all of their hydro and fossil fuel power facilities. We are dependent on a middleman company buying us electricity from outside sources. Eversource reported a $1.4 billion profit for 2022, an increase of about 15% from 2021 with revenues of more than $1.2 billion. Eversource has passed the cost of electric supply to the customers so it doesn’t lose money, in order to create new energy in New Hampshire without fossil fuel energy facilities and not go against President Joe Biden's administration policies. Maybe our New Hampshire government officials will pursue nuclear power facilities. Lets contact them to see if they have any ideas.
