To The Daily Sun,
The WOW Trail is one of the “jewels” of Laconia. Unfortunately, the jewel is tarnished. The WOW Trail is an embarrassing mess, particularly the section between Elm St. and Cantin Chevrolet. Laconia residents who regularly walk that section frequently encounter families of tourists; exactly the type of people city leaders want to attract to the City by the Lake to help bolster the local economy.
Sadly, those who utilize the WOW Trail note not so much the beauty of the area, but the trash, leaves, dead tree limbs, and other debris that have accumulated under and along the fence, on the asphalt, and along the rail road tracks. Simply put, the WOW Trail is a mess.
Laconia’s city leaders need to take some immediate steps to ameliorate the situation with the WOW Trail. The first step is for leaders such as City Manager Scott Myers and Mayor Andrew Hosmer to take a stroll along the WOW Trail between Elm St. and Cantin so that they can see for themselves its horrific state. A few minutes invested on the WOW will help City Manager Myers and Mayor Hosmer personally observe its sad state.
Second, a park and recreation crew needs to be designated to clean the WOW Trail both now and on a regular basis. Mowing the lawn is not enough. The WOW Trail requires constant upkeep; the crew assigned to clean it should take the same type of pride in their work as they would have if they were working on their own personal property. A designated park and recreation crew should be detailed to maintain the Laconia WOW Trail each week, keeping it in the pristine condition Laconia taxpayers expect.
Third, the Laconia Police should be visible patrolling of the WOW Trail. Officers on bicycle should be become ubiquitous due to the frequency of their patrols along the trail, continuing with those patrols even when foot traffic along the trail is light.
Residents who use the WOW Trail need to do their part as well. People who fail to clean up their dog’s waste need to develop a modicum of integrity and clean up after their animals. The city would benefit if those who disgracefully fail to clean up their dog’s waste simply moved someplace else. The alternative, of course, would be for everyone who walks their dog to be responsible for cleaning up after their own animal.
People who use the WOW Trail need to use the trash receptacles that the city placed at the Elm St. intersection, as well as behind Cantin, instead of littering. People who use WOW Trail need to be responsible enough not to litter, and regular maintenance the area will demonstrate the city’s abhorrence of littering.
A concerted effort on the part of the city, plus responsible behavior by residents, will allow for a clean WOW Trail, a true Laconia jewel.
George S. Gallitano
Lakeport
