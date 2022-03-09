To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden is using the war in Ukraine to advance the agenda of the radical Progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Biden is using the war in Ukraine to force Americans to accept the Green New Deal. Gas prices are at a historical high, and Biden’s answer to Americans suffering economic hardship due to fuel costs is to purchase electric vehicles. While electric vehicles might help alleviate climate issues, few middle-class Americans can afford the high cost of these cars.
By failing to take decisive action that would help stabilize gas prices, Biden is pandering to the radical left and the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party. There are immediate steps the president can take to help Americans deal with the fuel crisis, such as suspending the federal gas tax, opening the Keystone Pipeline, ending the Venezuelan oil embargo, and putting price controls on oil companies that are maximizing their profits on the backs on American workers. America supports the brave people of Ukraine as they fight off the Russian invasion. Biden should not be using the suffering of Ukrainians in order to achieve domestic goals that are most vociferously supported by radical Democratic progressives.
George S. Gallitano
Lakeport
