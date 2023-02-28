To all my dear friends who believed in my campaign for state representative in Carroll District 3, I am truly thankful. But now I am still in the fight, and fighting for you, if you are a taxpayer living on a private road in New Hampshire. You are not alone my friends, and there is a nonprofit organization with a lot of interesting information to help. It is a nonprofit named New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance. Go to nhpvrta.com to learn more. Did you know that it is harder to cut spending than it is to cut services? Have you driven around your city or town and noticed just how many roads are now labeled "private road"? Let me give you some food for thought when I tell you that you are paying twice for the same services, to maintain your road, if you are a property owner taxpayer living on a private road. Your property taxes pay for road maintenance, etc., on public roads, and if you have no gate across your road, in my humble opinion, it is still a public road. Because if you notice, there are people driving up and down your road quite often who do not live there. Let them try that at Bald Peak Colony Club off Route 109, and see how far they get. Because your property is on a private road that your city or town no longer maintains, you may now have to pay again for road maintenance. Then you are paying twice for the same services. Go to our website and learn all about the different road classifications and our newsletter.
