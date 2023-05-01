To The Daily Sun,

Epic Economist has reported that "15 Biggest Chains in America Will Disappear in the Coming Months." Rite Aid will close 145 stores, while Bed Bath & Beyond is closing all of its remaining 360 stores with complete liquidation in bankruptcy. Dollar General is closing stores in California, Colorado, Indiana and Ohio, and CVS will close about 900 stores over the next three years. The 15 chains include Big Lots, Rite Aid, Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, Dollar General, Tuesday Morning, CVS, Amazon Go/Amazon Fresh, Nordstrom, Best Buy, The Children's Place, Corner Bakery, Mattress Firm, Kirkland’s, and Express.

