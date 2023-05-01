Epic Economist has reported that "15 Biggest Chains in America Will Disappear in the Coming Months." Rite Aid will close 145 stores, while Bed Bath & Beyond is closing all of its remaining 360 stores with complete liquidation in bankruptcy. Dollar General is closing stores in California, Colorado, Indiana and Ohio, and CVS will close about 900 stores over the next three years. The 15 chains include Big Lots, Rite Aid, Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, Dollar General, Tuesday Morning, CVS, Amazon Go/Amazon Fresh, Nordstrom, Best Buy, The Children's Place, Corner Bakery, Mattress Firm, Kirkland’s, and Express.
The point I am trying to make here confirms the financial problems I mentioned at The HUB public hearing on April 18 in Moultonborough. This is the time to cut spending, not increase it. The Hub committee does not care about the project's cost, nor does it care about the increased tax rate burden on lower-income taxpayers of Moultonborough, as long as they get what they want. They have no idea what the final cost will be or the projected income. The HUB project was turned down by the voters several times before, and we must vote "no" again on May 11, and keep voting "no" until they get the message. To further our resolve, we must vote "yes" on SB 2 so everyone will get the chance to vote.
Please vote for proven experience: Kevin Quinlan and Chuck McGee for selectboard on May 9, and for George Mottram for Zoning and Planning Board.
