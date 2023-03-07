In regards to the last selectboard meeting in Moultonborough on March 2, I will say this: The three board members, Chair Kevin Quinlan, Selectman James Gray and Selectman Karel Crawford, who used a lot of facts and common sense, deserve our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for voting no to put the HUB on the warrant, when the total cost of the project was not forthcoming.
Mark Borin was quite surprised to hear that his tremendous effort was not enough to move the HUB forward, when Quinlan gave an excellent presentation of the incomplete financial facts put forward, to place this HUB project on the warrant. These are some of the facts. The city of Claremont, with a population of 12,955 people, built a 51,735-square-foot community center at a cost of $8.98 million, and roughly a year after opening it approached almost 6,000 memberships, which declined steadily ever since. The parks and recreation department had expenses close to $645,000 with revenues of only $146,000, leaving about $500,000 of local taxes to subsidize the operation. This figure has increased upward to $569,000 ending on June 30, 2023.
Keep in mind that the town of Moultonborough has a population of roughly 5,000 and the HUB committee wants to build a community center that is only 35,400 square feet at an incomplete projected cost upward of $16 million. It is obvious our operational cost will be much higher than Claremont’s and so will the subsidy cost to the taxpayers. What are the expected revenues from this project? Will it be more or less than Claremont’s? With our present population I do believe that it will be much less than $146,000. Our tax rate was once the lowest in the state, now we are in third place.
