To The Daily Sun,

In regards to the last selectboard meeting in Moultonborough on March 2, I will say this: The three board members, Chair Kevin Quinlan, Selectman James Gray and Selectman Karel Crawford, who used a lot of facts and common sense, deserve our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for voting no to put the HUB on the warrant, when the total cost of the project was not forthcoming.

