To the Editor:
I have served with Peter Spanos in the Legislature and currently serve with him as a Commission member on the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, which is overseeing the development of the former State School property. Peter’s steady voice of reason and knowledge of Laconia and the county, has been instrumental in guiding consultants to the objective of building a “job” base network for the benefit of Laconia and the Lakes Region.
In my opinion, Belknap County citizens will be the benefactors of having a Laconia native who understands the county budget process and the necessity of working with county representatives. Please vote on Nov. 3 for Peter Spanos.
George Hurt
Gilford/Hampton
