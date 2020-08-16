To The Daily Sun,
The risks associated with the irresponsible decision to host the Bike Week can be mitigated. We residents of the area will not know which of our family, neighbors, friends and business owners have been infected for weeks after Bike Week is over. i encourage all residents to self-quarantine and not shop at area stores during Bike Week and 28 days after Bike Week is over.
Large social gatherings are unquestionably risky. If gives me no pleasure to suggest we mustn't shop at area stores. But we can mitigate the risks by self-quarantining for a few weeks.
George Foster
Laconia
