To The Daily Sun,
As of this writing it appears that the American public has done a fairly good job of following the guidance of the CDC, and as a result (we hope) our period of fending off covid-19 is looking to be producing positive results. This is in spite of all the huge mistakes and lack of reliable guidance made by Trump and Fox News. We owe a tremendous amount of thanks for the wholesome, realistic and compassionate guidance provided by many of the governors and mayors of our country! Those politicians stand out as true leaders — leaders that embraced tremendous challenges with no sense of ego. This is especially the case for the few Republican governors and mayors who acted and defied Trump and his Fox cheerleaders.
It is important that we all don’t forget about the true leadership shown by the many against the ridicule of Trump and his followers! It is important that we don’t allow Fox and Trump to rewrite this period of history by editing out all the extraordinary lies and distortions that have been made over the last five months.
Trump and his cronies will work hard to make it look like whatever successes there are against covid-19 are due to his leadership. We should not allow our memories to be shortened by the elation of being freed of the troubles of the last few months. We should not allow ourselves to forget how Trump belittled members of the press corps when asked legitimate and simple questions. We should not let the light of our new freedom blind us of the misdeeds his administration have done to protect his many mistakes.
By not listening to the many warnings his administration received from the Obama administration and then again in December, January, February and March, Trump placed the entire country in the mess we are in. Yes, the virus would have affected us anyway, but we were not prepared. Now Trump has demanded that his covid-19 advisors be not allowed to avail themselves for interviews with a news network that has been holding a mirror up to Trump about his lies and ego. A true leader doesn’t demand thanks, a true leader doesn’t run from facing truth by making others suffer his ridicule, a true leader takes responsibility of his mistakes — admits mistakes and moves on.
We have a wonderful population of workers in our wonderful country. We owe a deep sense of gratitude to our medical staff, care givers in homes, custodial workers that keep our hospitals and supermarkets disinfected, truck drivers that ferry our resources across the country, and all the infrastructure workers that keep our water, sewage, gas and electricity flowing.
Let us all not forget what led us to this critical state of life, and also let us not forget those of us that go to work every day to protect us all.
George D. Sutfliffe, Jr.
Holderness
