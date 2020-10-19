To The Daily Sun,
Welcome to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. This year you can also vote by absentee ballot if you have any concerns about being exposed to the corona virus. Contact the town hall for this option.
I am an older candidate running for the N.H. State House of Representatives and I have a lifetime of experience in engineering, business and politics. I have been successful in everything I have put my efforts into accomplishing and I always tell the truth. My sons now run those businesses I started.
I believe in thinking for the long term. We need to look at what is going to happen in the years ahead so instead of reacting to a problem, we anticipate it and are ready to deal with it. For example Belmont’s school budget is now at $23 million. In five years it will be close to $30 million. How are we going to solve this problem? Our present town property tax is in the 70 percent range for New Hampshire, which means that only 30 percent of all the towns in the state are taxed more than we are. A $30 million dollar school budget will create a hardship for many of our property owners, especially those on fixed incomes. This problem can only be solved in the Legislature in Concord. Some believe that commercial and industrial development will solve our tax problem but it does not help. For example, Tilton, Concord and Manchester have a lot of commercial and Industrial development and high property taxes. The only way to reduce your property tax is by open space.
As a fiscal conservative, I have opposed many of the towns leadership positions, such as the purchase of the bank building at a price of $300,000. I was successful in helping defeat the $2.5 million water treatment boondoggle to treat 250,000 gallons of water supply a day. I supported the $3.5 million dollar new police station on a bigger lot but I opposed the demolition of the Corner Meeting House. As your selectman I established the sewer commission and funded the construction of the sewer system at a $2.5 million bond issue. The federal government paid 75 percent of the cost, the state paid 20 percent and the town paid 5 percent. I also obtained the water rights to the Winnepesaukee River and the town continues to receive $10,000 a year from it.
I believe that the Belmont Mill building should be leased out to produce income for the town. The Belmont Board of Selectmen want to make it into the new town hall. They would be spending millions of dollars to accomplish that, putting the burden on the tax payers to pay for it.
I ask you to vote for me for state rep in order to take my experience and ideas for saving money for our citizens to Concord where I can represent our town and work with other like minded legislators in implementing them.
George Condodemetraky
Belmont
