To The Daily Sun,
Am I the only one in town who is questioning what the Selectmen are spending the taxpayers money on without a single vote of approval. Did anyone vote to spend $75,000 on the town Pavilion or the bridges to nowhere? The answer to that is a big no. Did anyone vote on spending hundreds of thousands dollars to repair the Mill? The answer again is a big no.
Why then are Selectman asking us to vote on article 20? They already have $176,000 in the Municipal Capital Reserve Fund. Why do they need an additional $100,000 without telling the taxpayers what they will spend it on. They will be spending all of it on the Mill. In Article 22, Selectmen are asking you for another $50,000, which is questionable as to what it will really be spent on, probably the Mill. Have any taxpayers voted to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the Mill? That answer is no. Vote no on article 20 and 22
The Conservation Commission Land Use Fund is a fund which comes from property owners who take their property out of current use. They have to pay a penalty of 10% of the value of the land to the town. That money goes to he Conservation Commission Fund. They use the money to purchase vacant land to keep Belmont rural, green and provide habitats for wildlife in town. They have done a wonderful job as volunteers and they should continue to collect 100% of the money. Here we know where the money is being spent. If the Selectman get that money they will spend it without the taxpayers' approval as they are doing at the present time with the Mill. Vote No on Article 25
Why didn't the Selectman and Budget Committee fund recreation for the children of our town? I have always been an advocate for all children to have summer as well as winter recreation plans. Having grown up in humble conditions makes you understand how important it is for children to be occupied and on a continuous learning path.
If you believe that it is OK for three Selectman to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of your money without your approval, there is something really wrong with that. The constitution states the government is by the people and for the people, which means all elected individuals are the servants of the people, not masters of the people. The responsibility for honest government is given to the voters to decide. You are in charge. That means when you do not vote you are giving up your right to honest government.
I will be running for Selectman on Tuesday, March 9. If I am elected I will terminate the Mill program until taxpayers vote on the mill issue. The taxpayers who will vote are the ones who decide what projects we will be deal with, it will not be these three Selectman.
George Condodemetraky
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.