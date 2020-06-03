To The Daily Sun,
We have seen an explosion of destructive violence throughout our nation in response to the killing of a black man by a police officer. The demonstrations by protestors that have risen as a result of this action has been seen by other groups as an opportunity to exploit the situation to further other agendas. They have infiltrated the demonstrators to incite and embolden the uncontrollable crowds into dangerous and criminal actions. It appears that there are groups of people who want to our nation to be further divided and torn apart. Anarchy, chaos and criminal destruction runs rife in these demonstrations.
Abraham Lincoln related in one of his earliest speeches before he became president, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
There are numerous examples in history of this, but using just one compelling example would the total breakup from within of the former Soviet Union. No army could have done this.
The current demonstrations and riots in our country are counterproductive to their intent. They just further divide and polarize our nation.
We do have a powerful example of how to handle the underlying problem from our own past. I present not my own judgment but rather the wisdom of Martin Luther King, Jr.. His successful overcoming of a century of segregation and denial of civil rights for African-Americans after the Civil War escaped the efforts of any other man. Anyone who would diminish his accomplishments did not live at that time as I did and experience first-hand what it was like before MLK sparked the paradigm shift in our nation’s history.
I urge every one reading this letter to read the classic letter by Martin Luther King, “A Letter from the Birmingham Jail.” In this letter is the philosophy, reason, the plan of action, and the source of power behind his civil rights movement. It can be clearly seen that Martin Luther King’s philosophy is totally opposed to the course of action favored by the current groups content to tear our country apart to forward their agendas.
George Brunstad
Meredith
