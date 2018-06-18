To The Daily Sun,
The New England Wolves would like to wish a very special THANK YOU to Merrill Fay on this Father’s Day 2018. Merrill’s efforts have made our program and the hockey dreams of youth in our area a reality for over 40 years.
The genesis of a Lakes Region arena began as a sheet of ice on Lake Winnipesaukee at Fay's Boatyard in the 1970s, and later morphed into the Arthur R. Tilton rink on Varney Point in 1984. Needing a permanent indoor structure, Fay purchased seven acres, helped from the non-profit, Winnipesaukee Skating Club to build the current facility. After years of hard work, a huge community involvement and countless volunteer hours the arena opened to the public in 1997.
The Merrill Fay Arena (Formerly the Laconia Ice Arena), renamed in 2016, is presently home to the New England Wolves of the Eastern Hockey League. Here it houses our locker rooms, team offices, video room, and plays host to almost 100 Wolves games (JR, Midget and U14) a year.
Happy Father’s Day Merrill, and THANK YOU. Wishing you and your family many more Happy Father’s Days for many years to come!
Andrew Trimble
New England Wolves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.