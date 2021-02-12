To The Daily Sun,
I got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday night. It was initially scheduled for my hometown National Guard Armory in Plymouth, but the day before the appointment, it was moved to Laconia at the community college.
Anticipating long lines and a wait, I packed a cooler with drinks and snacks. I arrived for the 7:30 p.m. appointment, and there were no lines. So went in at 7 p.m.
Now it seemed a bit eerie...a single car parked in the middle of a large parking lot...under a street light....very cold....wind blowing snow across the lot...and the car is surrounded by 4 soldiers in battle fatigues..reaching in the windows!
Sort of like a Twilight Zone episode.
Great time indeed. The National Guard folks were professional and efficient.
In and out in 15 minutes. We are going to win this battle.
Gene Ronikier
Plymouth
