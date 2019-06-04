To The Daily Sun
When you really like someone, tell them. Sometimes you only get one chance. Not telling Eugene Burgess, when he was still around to hear it, remains one of my biggest regrets since moving to Meredith in 2006. I sure had chances but realized my chances ran out on May 31, when Eugene was buried at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Regretfully, he never did hear this from me.
Local folks would remember Gene as an exemplary family man and trusted employee for Pike Industries. He was also accommodating to anyone crossing paths with him and easily won you over with his ever endearing smile. This, in brief, is Gene’s community side view. On the world side, who would have guessed that this self-effacing Center Harbor neighbor, as a corporal in our U.S. Marine Corps, would suffer two wounds in an ambush just north of Danang, Vietnam. On both occasions Gene refused to be helicoptered out. He chose instead to stay with his platoon. In the conflict, Gene soon found himself in waist deep water and at one point placed his hand over a wounded fellow Marine’s mouth to quell his voice so as not to give out their position. This, he once told me, was the hardest thing he ever had to do.
Burgess received a Bronze Star for saving lives and creating an escape path for his men that day. Those who say a life is not important except for the impact it has on other lives might think of Eugene Burgess, because that’s something he got to know a whole lot about in Vietnam.
Hardened war Veteran Bob Jones, with plenty of medals and decorations to show for it, gave a most appropriate eulogy in Boscawen. He viewed him as overly humble and said all Gene ever did was to refer to himself as a "grunt." Jones then added, “Whenever I was in his company, Gene always had my utmost praise and admiration.” For such a highly decorated and respected war veteran like Jones to speak of Burgess in this way makes you realize that the "grunt" part was solely in Burgess’ mind.
Last week, while attending Meredith’s Memorial Day Parade, Korean and WW II Veteran Elliot Finn spoke eloquently of everyday heroes of war. As he continued to speak, I couldn’t help thinking how much I’d like he and all our veterans to stay well because what this country needs are more men and women such as these, not less.
When God put Eugene together, surely, He reached high to his "top shelf" for the finest of all His ingredients. At least, that’s as I see it.
Gene was a precious family man and courageous soldier. He always gave more to family and friends than he ever expected to receive in return. Some say angels exist, only sometimes they haven’t got wings and we call them friends. This I do believe and will forever be thankful for Gene Burgess’ friendship.
Roland Jutras
Meredith
