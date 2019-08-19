To The Daily Sun,
When You are thinking of who would be best to beat and retire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, I would take a good look at retired Brig. General Donald Bolduc.
Don served 36 years in the U.S. Army and went from a enlisted man all the way up to a general. His dedication to his job and our country shows the leadership we need in the U.S. Senate. The one thing that stuck out when I first heard him speak was he said when he is elected he wouldn't worry about re-election; He said, if I do my job I won't have to worry about it.
Another candidate who is running is former Speaker of the House Bill O'Brien. He is a big supporter of the president and states, "I am the only candidate that has won elections. When you think of leadership, it should be pointed out that he was defeated in his next try. One of the reason he lost was because he and his supporters divided the Republican House of Representatives.
At this time it looks like Corey Lewandowski is thinking of running. As I am sure you knowm Corey was President Trump's first campaign manager, before He was fired. There was a shakeup over the way he was running the campaign. He ran two unsuccessful attempts for public office, one as running for the Mass. legislature and as town treasure of Windham. He is still good friends with the president, but it is not a sure thing Trump would risk backing him in a primary. It is well known that many of our past and present office holders don't think he would be any help for the 2020 elections.
The election is a little more tan a year a way. Before you make up your mind I hope you get a chance to meet and hear Don Bolduc express his ideas what is best for N.H. and our country. I ask any veteran to join the growing list of our brothers and sisters who are supporting Brig. General Donald Bolduc.
I also would like to point out that Josh, who is running his campaign is a U.S. Marine.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
