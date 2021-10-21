To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Laura Dunn who is running for a City Council in Ward 2.
Laura is a very involved member of the community. She currently serves on the school board, is head of the PTO at Pleasant Street School, volunteers with the Laconia Youth Soccer program and other activities. She is a very involved and active member of our community. She does this while raising three young boys with her husband Ryan.
I believe Laura has what it takes to make a difference in our community. She has the ability, desire and leadership skills needed for this position. She will work hard and be accessible to the community she represents. She has shown a perspective that embraces diversity. She is dedicated to researching issues brought before the council and has the capability to make decisions in the best interest of the City of Laconia.
I have come to know and appreciate Laura’s passion and commitment to Laconia. Whatever the activity, Laura and her family will be there. She is passionate about our youth, education and our public safety services. These are all the reasons that I support Laura and I am happy to call her my friend.
I look forward to the new “fresh” perspective that she will bring to the council.
Gayle Miller
Laconia
