To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu looks tired. There’s a lot on his mind and I don’t envy his task. I respect his efforts and appreciate his daily statewide updates. As we all do, he sees the world though his own lens, and filters his view of what matters through that lens. Given today’s crisis and what we’re all going through, for a moment, let’s refocus that lens to consider a few of Governor Sununu’s recent vetoes.
Thousands of our citizens are now out of work. Nationally, 36 million are now unemployed. Many jobs won’t return. This fall we expect to face a second, perhaps more severe wave of the COVID-19 virus. In the 1917-18 Spanish Flu pandemic the second wave was much worse than the first.
We all want our citizens and economy to recover. Healing our economy requires citizens able to pay for the goods and services businesses provide. Economies require both supply from businesses, and consumer demand by our citizens. Unless the two balance, we fail. Through this lens, where does N.H. stand in our readiness to handle a second wave, with its potential for more unemployment and worsening economic disruption?
Last year, Governor Sununu:
— Vetoed eliminating the waiting period before receiving unemployment benefits, (SB-146), forcing families to wait longer for funds to buy groceries and pay rent. Most states have no waiting period.
— Vetoed funding for job training programs, (SB-2), though many current jobs may never come back. Finding new work requires new skills.
— Vetoed increasing the minimum hourly rate of pay, (SB-10), leaving families to live on $7.25 per/hr. Imagine how much these families have in savings when they get laid-off. Imagine these families waiting even longer than those in other states to receive unemployment. Now imagine how small that benefit is.
— Vetoed family medical leave, (SB-1). If our minimum wage worker actually gets COVID-19 and becomes ill, or worse, her little boy becomes gravely ill with that dangerous post-COVID inflammatory syndrome, she cannot afford to take time stay home.
— Vetoed requiring that workers be paid prevailing wages on state-funded public works projects, (SB-271). Now when we try to get people into productive jobs, they can look forward to that $7.25 per/hr. wage to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.
— Vetoed increasing Medicare rates for mental health and addiction treatment, (SB-5). The COVID crisis has resulted in increasing domestic violence, increased drug and alcohol abuse, severe isolation for some, and profound emotional distress for many, mental health and substance abuse services are even harder to find.
— Vetoed establishing a protective order for vulnerable adults, (HB-696), leaving older or disabled dependents in more danger and more helpless than ever before. And, if something does happen, nobody can stay home to help.
— Vetoed allowing all eligible voters to vote by absentee ballot, (HB-661), making sure workers who can’t afford to fix their car, who are sick, or who work long hours on the front lines will not be able to get to the polls to vote.
Governor Sununu, all this matters.
Gaye Fedorchak
Gilford
